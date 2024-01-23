NewSquare Capital LLC Has $77,000 Position in Invesco Agriculture Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF (NASDAQ:PDBA)

NewSquare Capital LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Invesco Agriculture Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF (NASDAQ:PDBA – Free Report) by 43.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,445 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,875 shares during the period. NewSquare Capital LLC’s holdings in Invesco Agriculture Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF were worth $77,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Invesco Agriculture Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $286,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP increased its stake in shares of Invesco Agriculture Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF by 91.5% in the 4th quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 24,164 shares of the company’s stock valued at $714,000 after acquiring an additional 11,549 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in shares of Invesco Agriculture Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $339,000. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco Agriculture Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $134,000. Finally, Columbus Macro LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco Agriculture Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $656,000.

Get Invesco Agriculture Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF alerts:

Invesco Agriculture Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF Trading Up 0.5 %

NASDAQ:PDBA traded up $0.16 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $30.64. 7,250 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 20,303. Invesco Agriculture Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF has a twelve month low of $28.52 and a twelve month high of $33.07. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $31.09 and a 200 day moving average of $31.69.

Invesco Agriculture Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF Announces Dividend

Invesco Agriculture Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF Profile

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 22nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 19th were given a dividend of $2.0361 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 18th.

(Free Report)

The Invesco Agriculture Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF (PDBA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad market commodities. PBDA is an actively managed portfolio that provides exposure to global agricultural commodities through a Cayman Islands subsidiary. PDBA was launched on Aug 24, 2022 and is managed by Invesco.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PDBA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco Agriculture Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF (NASDAQ:PDBA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Agriculture Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Agriculture Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.