NewSquare Capital LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Linde plc (NYSE:LIN)

NewSquare Capital LLC decreased its position in shares of Linde plc (NYSE:LIN – Free Report) by 33.8% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 90 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 46 shares during the period. NewSquare Capital LLC’s holdings in Linde were worth $34,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of LIN. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Linde in the fourth quarter worth about $2,409,138,000. WCM Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Linde by 888.7% in the 1st quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 3,741,529 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,329,889,000 after purchasing an additional 3,363,112 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Linde by 55.9% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,457,759 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,780,213,000 after purchasing an additional 1,956,394 shares in the last quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Linde by 450.3% in the 4th quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,141,656 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $698,566,000 after acquiring an additional 1,752,456 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Linde by 88,779.4% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 867,463 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $282,949,000 after acquiring an additional 866,487 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.98% of the company’s stock.

Linde Stock Performance

Linde stock traded down $1.52 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $404.95. 366,870 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,354,619. The stock has a market cap of $196.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.56, a P/E/G ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.83. Linde plc has a 52-week low of $318.88 and a 52-week high of $434.21. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $408.77 and its 200 day moving average is $390.49.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Linde ( NYSE:LIN Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The basic materials company reported $3.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.57 by $0.06. Linde had a net margin of 18.44% and a return on equity of 16.59%. The company had revenue of $8.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.53 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.10 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Linde plc will post 14.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Seaport Res Ptn downgraded shares of Linde from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 8th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Linde from $448.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Linde from $450.00 to $445.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. HSBC increased their price objective on shares of Linde from $440.00 to $447.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 24th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of Linde from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $429.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Linde has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $428.86.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Linde

Linde Profile

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas company in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; and process gases, such as carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene.

