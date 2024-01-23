NewSquare Capital LLC Purchases 10,150 Shares of iShares MSCI India ETF (BATS:INDA)

NewSquare Capital LLC lifted its position in iShares MSCI India ETF (BATS:INDA – Free Report) by 17.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 69,838 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 10,150 shares during the quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI India ETF were worth $2,960,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Sheets Smith Wealth Management bought a new position in iShares MSCI India ETF during the third quarter worth $26,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL bought a new position in iShares MSCI India ETF during the first quarter worth $34,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new position in iShares MSCI India ETF during the third quarter worth $37,000. Key Financial Inc bought a new position in iShares MSCI India ETF during the second quarter worth $43,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI India ETF by 38.7% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,040 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 290 shares in the last quarter.

iShares MSCI India ETF Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of INDA traded up $0.18 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $49.77. 3,527,892 shares of the stock were exchanged. iShares MSCI India ETF has a twelve month low of $30.57 and a twelve month high of $38.21. The company has a market cap of $6.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.86 and a beta of 0.68. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $47.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $45.40.

iShares MSCI India ETF Profile

The iShares MSCI India ETF (INDA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI India index, a market-cap-weighted index of the top 85% of firms in the Indian securities market. INDA was launched on Feb 2, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

