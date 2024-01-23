NewSquare Capital LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC)

NewSquare Capital LLC lowered its stake in W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC – Free Report) by 29.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,126 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 474 shares during the quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC’s holdings in W. P. Carey were worth $61,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of WPC. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in W. P. Carey in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in W. P. Carey in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Quarry LP lifted its position in W. P. Carey by 438.5% in the second quarter. Quarry LP now owns 420 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 342 shares during the last quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new position in W. P. Carey in the third quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in W. P. Carey in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.62% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WPC traded down $0.39 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $64.43. 240,976 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,174,014. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.12 and a quick ratio of 0.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.09 billion, a PE ratio of 17.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.31 and a beta of 0.92. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $63.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $62.07. W. P. Carey Inc. has a 52-week low of $51.36 and a 52-week high of $85.94.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 16th. Investors of record on Friday, December 29th were issued a dividend of $0.86 per share. This represents a $3.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 28th. W. P. Carey’s dividend payout ratio is presently 94.51%.

WPC has been the topic of several research reports. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of W. P. Carey from $66.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of W. P. Carey in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. JMP Securities cut shares of W. P. Carey from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 13th. Scotiabank reduced their price target on shares of W. P. Carey from $71.00 to $61.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 28th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of W. P. Carey from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $66.60.

Celebrating its 50th anniversary, W. P. Carey ranks among the largest net lease REITs with a well-diversified portfolio of high-quality, operationally critical commercial real estate, which includes 1,413 net lease properties covering approximately 171 million square feet and a portfolio of 86 self-storage operating properties, pro forma for the Spin-Off of NLOP, as of September 30, 2023.

