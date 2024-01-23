NewSquare Capital LLC Sells 1,880 Shares of D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI)

NewSquare Capital LLC decreased its stake in shares of D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI – Free Report) by 39.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,945 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 1,880 shares during the period. NewSquare Capital LLC’s holdings in D.R. Horton were worth $316,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in D.R. Horton during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in D.R. Horton by 13.9% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 22,684 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,690,000 after buying an additional 2,771 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of D.R. Horton by 10.7% in the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,075 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $751,000 after purchasing an additional 973 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in shares of D.R. Horton by 21.1% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 300,024 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $22,425,000 after purchasing an additional 52,320 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential PLC purchased a new stake in shares of D.R. Horton in the first quarter worth $560,000. Institutional investors own 82.12% of the company’s stock.

DHI stock traded down $13.77 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $143.93. The company had a trading volume of 4,145,108 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,204,310. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 6.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.52, a PEG ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $142.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of $125.21. D.R. Horton, Inc. has a 52-week low of $89.05 and a 52-week high of $157.93.

D.R. Horton ( NYSE:DHI Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The construction company reported $2.82 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.87 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $7.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.55 billion. D.R. Horton had a net margin of 13.38% and a return on equity of 21.85%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.76 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that D.R. Horton, Inc. will post 14.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 13th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 6th will be paid a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.83%. D.R. Horton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 8.67%.

In related news, SVP Aron M. Odom sold 1,213 shares of D.R. Horton stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.00, for a total value of $185,589.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,103 shares in the company, valued at approximately $780,759. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other D.R. Horton news, Director Bradley S. Anderson sold 10,000 shares of D.R. Horton stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.00, for a total transaction of $1,520,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 30,208 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,591,616. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Aron M. Odom sold 1,213 shares of D.R. Horton stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.00, for a total transaction of $185,589.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 5,103 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $780,759. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 11,683 shares of company stock worth $1,764,908 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.74% of the company’s stock.

DHI has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $115.00 price objective on shares of D.R. Horton in a research note on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of D.R. Horton from $150.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of D.R. Horton from $155.00 to $192.00 in a research report on Monday. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of D.R. Horton in a research report on Monday, November 27th. They set a “hold” rating and a $119.00 target price for the company. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn lowered shares of D.R. Horton from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $143.22.

D.R. Horton, Inc operates as a homebuilding company in East, North, Southeast, South Central, Southwest, and Northwest regions in the United States. It engages in the acquisition and development of land; and construction and sale of residential homes in 118 markets across 33 states under the names of D.R.

