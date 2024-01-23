NewSquare Capital LLC Sells 560 Shares of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF (NASDAQ:FMB)

NewSquare Capital LLC reduced its position in shares of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF (NASDAQ:FMB – Free Report) by 3.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 17,242 shares of the company’s stock after selling 560 shares during the period. NewSquare Capital LLC’s holdings in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF were worth $843,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in FMB. IHT Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF by 1.5% in the first quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,989 shares of the company’s stock valued at $713,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares during the period. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC raised its position in shares of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF by 1.2% in the third quarter. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC now owns 18,079 shares of the company’s stock valued at $884,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares during the period. Grant GrossMendelsohn LLC raised its position in shares of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF by 0.8% in the third quarter. Grant GrossMendelsohn LLC now owns 29,901 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,462,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the period. MONECO Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF by 1.8% in the second quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC now owns 13,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $675,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the period. Finally, Insight Wealth Strategies LLC raised its position in shares of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF by 0.9% in the third quarter. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 30,293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,481,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares during the period.

First Trust Managed Municipal ETF Price Performance

NASDAQ:FMB traded down $0.24 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $51.12. 41,913 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 186,292. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $51.03 and its 200 day moving average price is $50.16. First Trust Managed Municipal ETF has a 12-month low of $48.08 and a 12-month high of $51.75.

First Trust Managed Municipal ETF Announces Dividend

First Trust Managed Municipal ETF Profile

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 26th were issued a dividend of $0.1325 per share. This represents a $1.59 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 22nd.

The First Trust Managed Municipal ETF (FMB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that invests primarily in investment-grade municipal bonds, with some high-yield exposure. FMB was launched on May 13, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

