NewSquare Capital LLC Sells 73,626 Shares of Taylor Morrison Home Co. (NYSE:TMHC)

NewSquare Capital LLC trimmed its position in shares of Taylor Morrison Home Co. (NYSE:TMHC – Free Report) by 96.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,539 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 73,626 shares during the period. NewSquare Capital LLC’s holdings in Taylor Morrison Home were worth $108,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TMHC. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Taylor Morrison Home by 19.6% during the second quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 16,295 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $795,000 after purchasing an additional 2,674 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Taylor Morrison Home by 14.6% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,885,291 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $823,496,000 after acquiring an additional 2,146,779 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Taylor Morrison Home by 35.6% in the 2nd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 319,718 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $15,589,000 after acquiring an additional 83,973 shares in the last quarter. Olympiad Research LP boosted its holdings in shares of Taylor Morrison Home by 7.0% in the 3rd quarter. Olympiad Research LP now owns 7,940 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $338,000 after acquiring an additional 519 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wedge Capital Management L L P NC boosted its holdings in shares of Taylor Morrison Home by 19.3% in the 3rd quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 787,086 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $33,538,000 after acquiring an additional 127,494 shares in the last quarter. 95.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Taylor Morrison Home alerts:

Insider Activity at Taylor Morrison Home

In related news, Director William H. Lyon sold 139,661 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.10, for a total value of $7,555,660.10. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 85,570 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,629,337. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, Director William H. Lyon sold 139,661 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.10, for a total transaction of $7,555,660.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 85,570 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,629,337. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director William H. Lyon sold 2,285 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.01, for a total transaction of $123,412.85. Following the transaction, the director now owns 17,744 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $958,353.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 142,043 shares of company stock worth $7,684,311 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Seaport Res Ptn downgraded Taylor Morrison Home from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Taylor Morrison Home from $47.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $52.00 price objective on shares of Taylor Morrison Home in a research report on Monday, December 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Taylor Morrison Home from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $50.00 to $57.00 in a research report on Friday, December 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Taylor Morrison Home from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $43.00 to $57.00 in a research report on Friday, January 12th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $55.40.

Read Our Latest Report on TMHC

Taylor Morrison Home Trading Down 5.3 %

Shares of Taylor Morrison Home stock traded down $2.92 on Tuesday, hitting $52.47. 282,929 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 691,306. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $49.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $46.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.64 billion, a PE ratio of 6.58 and a beta of 1.87. Taylor Morrison Home Co. has a one year low of $32.00 and a one year high of $55.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 5.78 and a quick ratio of 0.97.

Taylor Morrison Home (NYSE:TMHC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The construction company reported $1.62 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.52 by $0.10. Taylor Morrison Home had a net margin of 11.05% and a return on equity of 18.75%. The business had revenue of $1.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.66 billion. On average, research analysts expect that Taylor Morrison Home Co. will post 7.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Taylor Morrison Home Company Profile

(Free Report)

Taylor Morrison Home Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a public homebuilder in the United States. The company designs, builds, and sells single and multi-family detached and attached homes; and develops lifestyle and master-planned communities. It also develops and constructs multi-use properties consisting of commercial space, retail, and multi-family properties under the Urban Form brand name; and offers title insurance and closing settlement services, as well as financial services.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TMHC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Taylor Morrison Home Co. (NYSE:TMHC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Taylor Morrison Home Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Taylor Morrison Home and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.