NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) Shares Bought by Amica Retiree Medical Trust

Amica Retiree Medical Trust lifted its stake in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Free Report) by 38.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 12,410 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,463 shares during the quarter. Amica Retiree Medical Trust’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $711,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in NEE. Country Trust Bank lifted its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 975.6% in the 3rd quarter. Country Trust Bank now owns 441 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp acquired a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy in the second quarter valued at $26,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC purchased a new position in NextEra Energy in the second quarter valued at $32,000. Tower View Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in NextEra Energy during the 2nd quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. grew its stake in NextEra Energy by 444.4% during the 2nd quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 490 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. 76.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on NextEra Energy from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. Bank of America decreased their price target on NextEra Energy from $76.00 to $53.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on NextEra Energy from $83.00 to $72.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 2nd. Evercore ISI reduced their target price on NextEra Energy from $80.00 to $66.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 20th. Finally, Guggenheim boosted their target price on NextEra Energy from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $73.86.

NextEra Energy Trading Up 0.9 %

NEE traded up $0.53 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $57.38. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 16,079,927 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,309,209. The company has a current ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 52-week low of $47.15 and a 52-week high of $84.20. The firm has a market cap of $117.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.15, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.52. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $59.67 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $62.55.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The utilities provider reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.08. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 12.15% and a net margin of 27.82%. The firm had revenue of $7.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.07 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.85 EPS. NextEra Energy’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 3.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at NextEra Energy

In other news, Director Nicole S. Arnaboldi purchased 8,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 8th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $59.59 per share, with a total value of $506,515.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 11,523 shares in the company, valued at approximately $686,655.57. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NextEra Energy Profile

(Free Report)

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, coal, and natural gas facilities. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

Featured Stories

