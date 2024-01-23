NFT (NFT) Price Reaches $0.0185 on Major Exchanges

NFT (NFT) traded flat against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on January 23rd. NFT has a market cap of $683,556.13 and approximately $9.00 worth of NFT was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, NFT has traded up 1.3% against the dollar. One NFT token can currently be purchased for $0.0185 or 0.00000040 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.10 or 0.00005381 BTC.

CashBackPro (CBP) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.48 or 0.00024272 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 8.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.81 or 0.00017435 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $39,048.12 or 0.99987638 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.53 or 0.00011601 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.79 or 0.00204306 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0258 or 0.00000066 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000628 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.49 or 0.00003817 BTC.

NFT (NFT) is a token. It was first traded on August 18th, 2020. NFT’s total supply is 88,888,888 tokens and its circulating supply is 36,863,404 tokens. NFT’s official message board is nftprotocol.substack.com. NFT’s official Twitter account is @nft_protocol. NFT’s official website is www.nft.org.

According to CryptoCompare, “NFT (NFT) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020and operates on the Ethereum platform. NFT has a current supply of 88,888,888 with 36,863,404 in circulation. The last known price of NFT is 0.01854295 USD and is up 0.00 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 8 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.nft.org/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as NFT directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire NFT should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy NFT using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

