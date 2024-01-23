Nicholas B. Hawkins Sells 15,483 Shares of Arteris, Inc. (NASDAQ:AIP) Stock

Arteris, Inc. (NASDAQ:AIP – Get Free Report) CFO Nicholas B. Hawkins sold 15,483 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.28, for a total transaction of $81,750.24. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 225,727 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,191,838.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Arteris Stock Performance

Arteris stock traded up $0.33 on Tuesday, reaching $5.88. 103,015 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 116,468. The stock has a market cap of $216.68 million, a PE ratio of -6.16 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Arteris, Inc. has a twelve month low of $3.57 and a twelve month high of $8.08. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $5.43 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.13.

Arteris (NASDAQ:AIP – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $13.27 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.00 million. Arteris had a negative net margin of 64.06% and a negative return on equity of 109.33%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Arteris, Inc. will post -0.97 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Arteris Company Profile

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Arteris by 3.6% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 978,354 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,369,000 after buying an additional 33,621 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Arteris during the third quarter worth approximately $363,000. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Arteris by 62.0% during the third quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 211,014 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,374,000 after buying an additional 80,784 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP increased its holdings in shares of Arteris by 182.8% during the third quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 96,346 shares of the company’s stock worth $627,000 after buying an additional 62,274 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Worth Venture Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Arteris by 22.6% during the third quarter. Worth Venture Partners LLC now owns 51,301 shares of the company’s stock worth $334,000 after buying an additional 9,448 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 25.75% of the company’s stock.

Arteris, Inc provides semiconductor interconnect intellectual property (IP) and IP deployment solutions in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and the Middle East. The company develops, licenses, and supports the on-chip interconnect fabric technology used in System-on-Chip (Soc) designs and Network-on-Chip (NoC) interconnect IP.

