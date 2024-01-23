Nicholas B. Hawkins Sells 15,483 Shares of Arteris, Inc. (NASDAQ:AIP) Stock

Arteris, Inc. (NASDAQ:AIP – Get Free Report) CFO Nicholas B. Hawkins sold 15,483 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.28, for a total transaction of $81,750.24. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 225,727 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,191,838.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.
Arteris Stock Performance
Arteris stock traded up $0.33 on Tuesday, reaching $5.88. 103,015 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 116,468. The stock has a market cap of $216.68 million, a PE ratio of -6.16 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Arteris, Inc. has a twelve month low of $3.57 and a twelve month high of $8.08. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $5.43 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.13.
Arteris (NASDAQ:AIP – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $13.27 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.00 million. Arteris had a negative net margin of 64.06% and a negative return on equity of 109.33%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Arteris, Inc. will post -0.97 EPS for the current year.
Arteris Company Profile
Arteris, Inc provides semiconductor interconnect intellectual property (IP) and IP deployment solutions in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and the Middle East. The company develops, licenses, and supports the on-chip interconnect fabric technology used in System-on-Chip (Soc) designs and Network-on-Chip (NoC) interconnect IP.
