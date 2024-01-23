Nicolet Bankshares, Inc. (NYSE:NIC) EVP Sells $169,269.85 in Stock

Nicolet Bankshares, Inc. (NYSE:NIC – Get Free Report) EVP Eric James Witczak sold 2,053 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.45, for a total transaction of $169,269.85. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 41,427 shares in the company, valued at $3,415,656.15. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Eric James Witczak also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, December 15th, Eric James Witczak sold 9,387 shares of Nicolet Bankshares stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.00, for a total transaction of $760,347.00.

Nicolet Bankshares Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:NIC traded down $1.49 on Tuesday, reaching $81.83. 36,690 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 39,959. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.52 and a beta of 0.77. Nicolet Bankshares, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $51.76 and a fifty-two week high of $85.20. The business’s 50-day moving average is $78.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $75.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

Nicolet Bankshares Announces Dividend

Nicolet Bankshares ( NYSE:NIC Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 16th. The company reported $1.85 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $89.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $78.30 million. Nicolet Bankshares had a net margin of 14.69% and a return on equity of 9.88%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Nicolet Bankshares, Inc. will post 6.6 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 1st were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.22%. Nicolet Bankshares’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.63%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently issued reports on NIC. Stephens reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $90.00 price target on shares of Nicolet Bankshares in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. TheStreet raised shares of Nicolet Bankshares from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. Piper Sandler reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $84.00 target price on shares of Nicolet Bankshares in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their target price on shares of Nicolet Bankshares from $84.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 18th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Nicolet Bankshares

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of NIC. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Nicolet Bankshares in the 4th quarter valued at about $18,931,000. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Nicolet Bankshares by 54.2% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 556,958 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,865,000 after buying an additional 195,707 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in Nicolet Bankshares by 130.1% during the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 330,521 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,446,000 after buying an additional 186,872 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Nicolet Bankshares in the fourth quarter worth approximately $7,746,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Nicolet Bankshares by 8.9% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 475,076 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,953,000 after buying an additional 38,925 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 42.48% of the company’s stock.

Nicolet Bankshares Company Profile

Nicolet Bankshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Nicolet National Bank that provides banking products and services for businesses and individuals in Wisconsin and Michigan. The company accepts checking, savings, and money market accounts; various certificates of deposit; and individual retirement accounts.

