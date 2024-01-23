Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. Acquires 25,564 Shares of Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS)

Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS – Free Report) by 28.1% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 116,680 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 25,564 shares during the quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Cintas were worth $56,124,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Quarry LP raised its holdings in Cintas by 221.1% during the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 61 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Fiduciary Alliance LLC purchased a new stake in Cintas in the second quarter worth approximately $29,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in Cintas by 321.4% in the second quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 59 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Arlington Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cintas by 1,700.0% during the second quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 72 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the period. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Cintas during the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.26% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CTAS traded up $2.01 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $603.54. 77,766 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 283,388. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $572.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $526.54. The firm has a market cap of $61.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 2.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. Cintas Co. has a 52 week low of $425.00 and a 52 week high of $607.79.

Cintas ( NASDAQ:CTAS Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, December 21st. The business services provider reported $3.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.49 by $0.12. Cintas had a net margin of 15.57% and a return on equity of 36.78%. The firm had revenue of $2.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.34 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.12 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Cintas Co. will post 14.57 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 15th will be given a $1.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 14th. This represents a $5.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.89%. Cintas’s dividend payout ratio is 39.19%.

A number of research firms have issued reports on CTAS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Cintas from $540.00 to $640.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 22nd. StockNews.com raised Cintas from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 29th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Cintas from $526.00 to $585.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Cintas from $525.00 to $645.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 22nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Cintas from $524.00 to $540.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $559.50.

In other news, CFO J. Michael Hansen sold 9,774 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $596.91, for a total value of $5,834,198.34. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 37,732 shares in the company, valued at $22,522,608.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 14.90% of the company’s stock.

Cintas Corporation provides corporate identity uniforms and related business services primarily in the United States, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Uniform Rental and Facility Services, First Aid and Safety Services, and All Other segments. The company rents and services uniforms and other garments, including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items; and provides restroom cleaning services and supplies, as well as sells uniforms.

