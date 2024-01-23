Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. Acquires 31,032 Shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD)

Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD – Free Report) by 3.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 892,113 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 31,032 shares during the quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. owned 0.07% of Gilead Sciences worth $66,855,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Gilead Sciences during the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. OFI Invest Asset Management acquired a new position in shares of Gilead Sciences during the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. Union Savings Bank acquired a new position in shares of Gilead Sciences during the second quarter worth approximately $29,000. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in shares of Gilead Sciences during the second quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Steward Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Gilead Sciences during the second quarter worth approximately $31,000. Institutional investors own 82.33% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Andrew D. Dickinson sold 5,000 shares of Gilead Sciences stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.78, for a total value of $428,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 101,534 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,709,586.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Johanna Mercier sold 8,242 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.23, for a total transaction of $702,465.66. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 82,729 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,050,992.67. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Andrew D. Dickinson sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.78, for a total transaction of $428,900.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 101,534 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,709,586.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Gilead Sciences Trading Up 1.7 %

GILD traded up $1.37 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $79.80. The stock had a trading volume of 4,251,131 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,484,568. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $80.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $78.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.20. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a 1-year low of $72.87 and a 1-year high of $87.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $99.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 0.24.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.91 by $0.38. Gilead Sciences had a net margin of 21.45% and a return on equity of 39.30%. The company had revenue of $7.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.81 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.90 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 6.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Gilead Sciences Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 15th were given a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 14th. Gilead Sciences’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 64.38%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on GILD shares. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Gilead Sciences from $78.00 to $77.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 14th. Leerink Partnrs restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Gilead Sciences in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Gilead Sciences from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Gilead Sciences in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Finally, UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of Gilead Sciences from $85.00 to $84.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $87.20.

Gilead Sciences Profile

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical need in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides Biktarvy, Genvoya, Descovy, Odefsey, Truvada, Complera/ Eviplera, Stribild, and Atripla products for the treatment of HIV/AIDS; Veklury, an injection for intravenous use, for the treatment of coronavirus disease 2019; and Epclusa, Harvoni, Vosevi, Vemlidy, and Viread for the treatment of viral hepatitis.

