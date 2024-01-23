Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. Acquires 741,000 Shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SGOV)

Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SGOV – Free Report) by 3,293.3% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 763,500 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 741,000 shares during the quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF were worth $76,862,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in SGOV. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF by 474.5% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 270 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. US Bancorp DE acquired a new stake in shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. BluePath Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF by 681.8% during the 2nd quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 430 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF stock traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $100.60. 1,240,797 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,061,486. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $100.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of $100.43. iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $100.04 and a fifty-two week high of $100.74.

