Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. Has $118.81 Million Position in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW)

Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. cut its stake in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Free Report) by 8.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 212,550 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 20,532 shares during the quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. owned approximately 0.10% of ServiceNow worth $118,807,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of ServiceNow in the third quarter valued at about $28,000. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. bought a new position in ServiceNow during the second quarter worth about $29,000. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in ServiceNow during the first quarter worth about $29,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new position in ServiceNow during the second quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Global Trust Asset Management LLC increased its position in ServiceNow by 1,425.0% during the second quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 61 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares during the period. 87.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:NOW traded up $0.89 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $753.34. The company had a trading volume of 610,615 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,025,272. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $694.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $614.99. The company has a market capitalization of $154.43 billion, a PE ratio of 97.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.94 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.08. ServiceNow, Inc. has a one year low of $405.37 and a one year high of $766.81.

ServiceNow ( NYSE:NOW Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The information technology services provider reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.32. The business had revenue of $2.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.27 billion. ServiceNow had a net margin of 18.72% and a return on equity of 12.25%. As a group, research analysts forecast that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 4.08 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on NOW shares. Argus raised their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $675.00 to $770.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $665.00 to $680.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. TheStreet upgraded shares of ServiceNow from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, December 8th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $675.00 to $725.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of ServiceNow in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $653.68.

In other ServiceNow news, COO Chirantan Jitendra Desai sold 3,150 shares of ServiceNow stock in a transaction on Friday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $671.84, for a total transaction of $2,116,296.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 38,904 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,137,263.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Paul Edward Chamberlain sold 135 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $682.00, for a total value of $92,070.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,744 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,327,408. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, COO Chirantan Jitendra Desai sold 3,150 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $671.84, for a total transaction of $2,116,296.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 38,904 shares in the company, valued at $26,137,263.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 9,997 shares of company stock worth $6,496,675. 0.28% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

ServiceNow, Inc provides enterprise cloud computing solutions that defines, structures, consolidates, manages, and automates services for enterprises worldwide. The company operates the Now platform for workflow automation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotic process automation, process mining, performance analytics, electronic service catalogs and portals, configuration management systems, data benchmarking, encryption, and collaboration and development tools.

