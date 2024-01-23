Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. Has $57.65 Million Holdings in Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR)

Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. reduced its position in shares of Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR – Free Report) by 9.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 890,346 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 94,492 shares during the period. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. owned 0.54% of Pentair worth $57,650,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its position in Pentair by 10.5% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 16,329 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $885,000 after buying an additional 1,554 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Pentair by 54.2% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 16,188 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $879,000 after buying an additional 5,692 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its position in shares of Pentair by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 22,141 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,200,000 after buying an additional 1,371 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its position in Pentair by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 126,084 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $7,146,000 after purchasing an additional 322 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its position in Pentair by 17.3% during the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 14,212 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $770,000 after purchasing an additional 2,098 shares during the period. 88.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms recently issued reports on PNR. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Pentair from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $75.00 to $79.00 in a report on Friday, January 12th. Bank of America raised Pentair from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $46.00 to $76.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Pentair from $72.00 to $70.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. KeyCorp upgraded shares of Pentair from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $82.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Pentair from $82.00 to $81.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Pentair currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $74.13.

In other news, EVP Philip M. Rolchigo sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.77, for a total transaction of $243,080.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,535 shares in the company, valued at $1,126,371.95. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Pentair news, Director David A. /Wi Jones sold 2,260 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.85, for a total value of $153,341.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 23,081 shares in the company, valued at $1,566,045.85. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Philip M. Rolchigo sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.77, for a total value of $243,080.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,535 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,126,371.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 8,520 shares of company stock worth $541,965. 0.89% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE PNR traded down $1.07 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $71.69. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 704,119 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,363,830. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The company’s 50-day moving average is $68.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $66.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.28, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.20. Pentair plc has a 1-year low of $49.52 and a 1-year high of $73.26.

Pentair (NYSE:PNR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 24th. The industrial products company reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $992.23 million. Pentair had a return on equity of 21.35% and a net margin of 12.36%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.99 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Pentair plc will post 3.74 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 2nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 10th will be given a dividend of $0.23 per share. This is a positive change from Pentair’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 18th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.28%. Pentair’s dividend payout ratio is 29.97%.

Pentair plc provides various water solutions worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Pool, Water Solutions, Industrial & Flow Technologies. It designs, manufactures, and sells residential and commercial pool equipment and accessories, including pumps, filters, heaters, lights, automatic controls, automatic cleaners, maintenance equipment, and pool accessories for residential and commercial pool maintenance, repair, renovation, service, and construction applications; and water treatment products and systems comprising pressure tanks, control valves, activated carbon products, conventional filtration products, and point-of-entry and point-of-use systems for use in residential whole home water filtration, drinking water filtration, water softening solutions, commercial total water management and filtration, and foodservice operations.

