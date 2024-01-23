Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. Has $97.87 Million Position in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. cut its position in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Free Report) by 1.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,401,771 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 26,061 shares during the period. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. owned 0.11% of CVS Health worth $97,872,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CVS. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in shares of CVS Health by 2.8% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 960,410 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $67,056,000 after purchasing an additional 26,348 shares in the last quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of CVS Health by 4.8% during the third quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 98,168 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $6,755,000 after purchasing an additional 4,471 shares in the last quarter. Stack Financial Management Inc lifted its position in shares of CVS Health by 0.9% during the third quarter. Stack Financial Management Inc now owns 130,848 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $9,136,000 after purchasing an additional 1,103 shares in the last quarter. OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd lifted its position in shares of CVS Health by 16.0% during the third quarter. OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd now owns 8,070 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $563,000 after purchasing an additional 1,111 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SageView Advisory Group LLC raised its stake in shares of CVS Health by 7.0% during the third quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC now owns 17,542 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $1,225,000 after buying an additional 1,149 shares during the last quarter. 75.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on CVS. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of CVS Health from $110.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. HSBC assumed coverage on shares of CVS Health in a research report on Friday, December 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $94.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com raised shares of CVS Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 12th. TheStreet upgraded shares of CVS Health from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of CVS Health from $91.00 to $86.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, CVS Health presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $93.00.

In other CVS Health news, Director Edward J. Ludwig purchased 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $70.47 per share, for a total transaction of $140,940.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 20,630 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,453,796.10. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:CVS traded up $0.55 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $74.48. 3,068,966 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 14,138,434. CVS Health Co. has a one year low of $64.41 and a one year high of $90.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $95.85 billion, a PE ratio of 11.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.49. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $74.49 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $71.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.86.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The pharmacy operator reported $2.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.13 by $0.08. CVS Health had a net margin of 2.47% and a return on equity of 15.36%. The firm had revenue of $89.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $88.29 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.09 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that CVS Health Co. will post 8.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 1st. Investors of record on Monday, January 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.665 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 19th. This is an increase from CVS Health’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.61. This represents a $2.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.57%. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 40.12%.

CVS Health Corporation provides health services in the United States. It operates through Health Care Benefits, Pharmacy Services, and Retail/LTC segments. The Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services. It serves employer groups, individuals, college students, part-time and hourly workers, health plans, health care providers, governmental units, government-sponsored plans, labor groups, and expatriates.

