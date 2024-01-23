Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. Increases Stock Holdings in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD)

Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD – Free Report) by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,254,156 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,109 shares during the quarter. Prologis comprises approximately 0.7% of Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. owned about 0.14% of Prologis worth $140,729,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. VitalStone Financial LLC acquired a new position in Prologis in the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Prologis in the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Prologis by 966.7% in the 3rd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 256 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 232 shares during the last quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in shares of Prologis in the 2nd quarter worth $35,000. Finally, ST Germain D J Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Prologis in the 2nd quarter worth $36,000. 90.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have issued reports on PLD shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Prologis from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $123.00 to $148.00 in a research note on Monday, December 18th. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on Prologis from $132.00 to $125.00 in a report on Monday, October 9th. Raymond James lowered their price target on Prologis from $145.00 to $130.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 23rd. TheStreet cut Prologis from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, October 20th. Finally, Scotiabank increased their price target on Prologis from $134.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Prologis currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $139.60.

Prologis Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of PLD traded down $0.47 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $128.27. The company had a trading volume of 1,353,753 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,004,089. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 0.09. Prologis, Inc. has a 1 year low of $96.64 and a 1 year high of $137.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $118.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.13, a P/E/G ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 1.04. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $124.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $119.37.

Prologis (NYSE:PLD – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 17th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.26 by ($0.58). The business had revenue of $1.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.85 billion. Prologis had a return on equity of 5.29% and a net margin of 38.13%. Prologis’s revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.24 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Prologis, Inc. will post 5.49 EPS for the current year.

Prologis Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 18th were given a dividend of $0.87 per share. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 15th. Prologis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 105.78%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Prologis news, Director James B. Connor sold 103,331 shares of Prologis stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.20, for a total transaction of $13,763,689.20. Following the transaction, the director now owns 21,419 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,853,010.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Prologis Profile

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. At September 30, 2023, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 1.2 billion square feet (114 million square meters) in 19 countries.

