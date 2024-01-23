Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. Raises Holdings in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Free Report) by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,185,412 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,804 shares during the quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $109,745,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in PM. Cornerstone Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Philip Morris International by 12,807.4% during the 2nd quarter. Cornerstone Advisors LLC now owns 26,485,964 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,449,000 after purchasing an additional 26,280,764 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Philip Morris International by 100,700.1% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 15,640,144 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,582,939,000 after purchasing an additional 15,624,628 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors lifted its stake in shares of Philip Morris International by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 116,185,273 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,342,014,000 after purchasing an additional 4,368,323 shares during the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its stake in shares of Philip Morris International by 98,370.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 3,673,922 shares of the company’s stock worth $358,648,000 after purchasing an additional 3,670,191 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners lifted its stake in shares of Philip Morris International by 1,225.5% during the 2nd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,568,402 shares of the company’s stock worth $348,046,000 after purchasing an additional 3,299,188 shares during the last quarter. 79.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Philip Morris International

In related news, insider Wilde Frederic De sold 10,000 shares of Philip Morris International stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.25, for a total value of $942,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 198,447 shares in the company, valued at $18,703,629.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.15% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Philip Morris International Trading Down 0.9 %

Philip Morris International Announces Dividend

PM stock traded down $0.82 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $91.61. 2,458,618 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,136,653. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $93.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $94.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $142.22 billion, a PE ratio of 17.67, a P/E/G ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.67. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 1-year low of $87.23 and a 1-year high of $105.62.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 21st were issued a $1.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 20th. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.68%. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 100.97%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on PM. UBS Group cut Philip Morris International from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $105.00 to $86.50 in a research note on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Philip Morris International from $118.00 to $113.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. StockNews.com started coverage on Philip Morris International in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Redburn Atlantic started coverage on Philip Morris International in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $95.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Bank of America cut their price objective on Philip Morris International from $118.00 to $111.00 in a report on Friday, September 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Philip Morris International has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $106.95.

Philip Morris International Profile

Philip Morris International Inc operates as a tobacco company working to delivers a smoke-free future and evolving portfolio for the long-term to include products outside of the tobacco and nicotine sector. The company's product portfolio primarily consists of cigarettes and smoke-free products, including heat-not-burn, vapor, and oral nicotine products primarily under the IQOS and ZYN brands; and consumer accessories, such as lighters and matches.

