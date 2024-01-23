Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. Sells 44,918 Shares of A. O. Smith Co. (NYSE:AOS)

Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. reduced its position in A. O. Smith Co. (NYSE:AOS – Free Report) by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,056,115 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 44,918 shares during the quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in A. O. Smith were worth $69,841,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of A. O. Smith during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $37,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of A. O. Smith by 628.0% during the 3rd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 597 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 515 shares during the last quarter. West Tower Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of A. O. Smith during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Candriam S.C.A. bought a new stake in shares of A. O. Smith during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $867,000. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA grew its holdings in shares of A. O. Smith by 393.1% during the 3rd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 858 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 684 shares during the last quarter. 74.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A. O. Smith Price Performance

Shares of A. O. Smith stock traded down $0.18 on Tuesday, reaching $81.94. The stock had a trading volume of 494,156 shares, compared to its average volume of 734,020. A. O. Smith Co. has a 1 year low of $58.82 and a 1 year high of $82.77. The company has a market cap of $12.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The business’s 50 day moving average is $78.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $73.40.

A. O. Smith Dividend Announcement

A. O. Smith ( NYSE:AOS Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The industrial products company reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.11. A. O. Smith had a net margin of 7.87% and a return on equity of 30.76%. The business had revenue of $937.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $910.81 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.69 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that A. O. Smith Co. will post 3.79 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 31st will be issued a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.56%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 30th. A. O. Smith’s dividend payout ratio is 64.00%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

AOS has been the topic of a number of research reports. Northcoast Research raised shares of A. O. Smith from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of A. O. Smith from $74.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of A. O. Smith from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on shares of A. O. Smith from $76.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 11th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $83.40.

Insider Transactions at A. O. Smith

In other news, VP James F. Stern sold 8,118 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.00, for a total value of $584,496.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 128,118 shares in the company, valued at $9,224,496. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, VP James F. Stern sold 8,118 shares of A. O. Smith stock in a transaction on Friday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.00, for a total value of $584,496.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 128,118 shares in the company, valued at $9,224,496. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Ajita G. Rajendra sold 3,978 shares of A. O. Smith stock in a transaction on Monday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.23, for a total transaction of $287,330.94. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 56,951 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,113,570.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 133,725 shares of company stock worth $9,686,543. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

A. O. Smith Company Profile

A. O. Smith Corporation manufactures and markets residential and commercial gas, heat pump and electric water heaters, boilers, tanks, and water treatment products in North America, China, Europe, and India. It operates through two segments, North America and Rest of World. The company offers water heaters for residences, restaurants, hotels, office buildings, laundries, car washes, and small businesses; commercial boilers for hospitals, schools, hotels, and other large commercial buildings, as well as residential boilers for homes, apartments, and condominiums; and water treatment products comprising point-of-entry water softeners, well water solutions, and whole-home water filtration products, on-the-go filtration bottles, point-of-use carbon, and reverse osmosis products for residences, restaurants, hotels, and offices.

