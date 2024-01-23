Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. Sells 48,210 Shares of Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX)

Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. lessened its holdings in Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX – Free Report) by 3.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,364,564 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 48,210 shares during the quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. owned 0.09% of Boston Scientific worth $72,049,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of BSX. Fiduciary Alliance LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Boston Scientific during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Boston Scientific by 209.4% during the second quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 594 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 402 shares in the last quarter. Nemes Rush Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Boston Scientific in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in Boston Scientific during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Boston Scientific in the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.11% of the company’s stock.

Get Boston Scientific alerts:

Boston Scientific Trading Down 0.6 %

BSX traded down $0.36 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $60.38. 2,510,659 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,265,392. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $56.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $53.68. Boston Scientific Co. has a 52-week low of $45.44 and a 52-week high of $61.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $88.46 billion, a PE ratio of 73.59, a PEG ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.78.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Boston Scientific ( NYSE:BSX Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.02. Boston Scientific had a return on equity of 15.46% and a net margin of 8.93%. The business had revenue of $3.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.48 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.43 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Boston Scientific Co. will post 2.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on BSX shares. Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on shares of Boston Scientific from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 27th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Boston Scientific from $58.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 4th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Boston Scientific from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, November 6th. Raymond James raised their target price on Boston Scientific from $61.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $67.00 price target on shares of Boston Scientific in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $61.73.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Boston Scientific

Insider Activity at Boston Scientific

In related news, CEO Michael F. Mahoney sold 113,356 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.51, for a total value of $5,952,323.56. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,498,922 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $78,708,394.22. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, CEO Michael F. Mahoney sold 113,356 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.51, for a total transaction of $5,952,323.56. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,498,922 shares in the company, valued at $78,708,394.22. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Jeffrey B. Mirviss sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.40, for a total value of $876,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 56,588 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,304,739.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 155,541 shares of company stock worth $8,446,290 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

Boston Scientific Profile

(Free Report)

Boston Scientific Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices for use in various interventional medical specialties worldwide. It operates through MedSurg and Cardiovascular segments. The company offers devices to diagnose and treat gastrointestinal and pulmonary conditions; devices to treat various urological and pelvic conditions; implantable cardioverter and implantable cardiac resynchronization therapy defibrillators; pacemakers and implantable cardiac resynchronization therapy pacemakers; and remote patient management systems.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BSX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Boston Scientific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boston Scientific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.