Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. Sells 60,112 Shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. reduced its holdings in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Free Report) by 3.3% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,785,589 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 60,112 shares during the quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $59,228,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Pfizer during the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in Pfizer in the third quarter worth about $34,000. Hibernia Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pfizer during the third quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Steward Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Pfizer in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, VitalStone Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of Pfizer by 179.3% during the 2nd quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 1,106 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 710 shares in the last quarter. 68.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Pfizer from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $38.00 to $39.00 in a report on Monday, October 16th. TD Cowen cut Pfizer from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $32.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Pfizer from $42.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. Finally, UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Pfizer from $34.00 to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 14th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $38.22.

Insider Activity at Pfizer

In related news, Director Scott Gottlieb purchased 3,000 shares of Pfizer stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 15th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $26.47 per share, with a total value of $79,410.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 9,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $238,230. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.05% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Pfizer Trading Up 0.1 %

Pfizer stock traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $28.34. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 19,492,025 shares, compared to its average volume of 39,097,211. Pfizer Inc. has a one year low of $25.76 and a one year high of $45.11. The stock has a market cap of $160.02 billion, a PE ratio of 15.44, a P/E/G ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a 50 day moving average of $28.91 and a 200-day moving average of $32.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a current ratio of 2.38.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.32) by $0.15. Pfizer had a return on equity of 16.72% and a net margin of 15.30%. The company had revenue of $13.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.77 billion. On average, research analysts anticipate that Pfizer Inc. will post 1.53 EPS for the current year.

Pfizer Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.93%. This is an increase from Pfizer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 25th. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio is presently 89.62%.

Pfizer Profile

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic, migraine, and women's health under the Eliquis, Nurtec ODT/Vydura, and the Premarin family brands; infectious diseases with unmet medical needs under the Prevnar family, Nimenrix, FSME/IMMUN-TicoVac, and Trumenba brands; and COVID-19 prevention and treatment, and potential future mRNA and antiviral products under the Comirnaty and Paxlovid brands.

