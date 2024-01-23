Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. Sells 7,852 Shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG)

Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. trimmed its position in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Free Report) by 3.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 256,594 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 7,852 shares during the quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. owned 0.07% of Intuitive Surgical worth $75,000,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Solstein Capital LLC bought a new position in Intuitive Surgical in the second quarter valued at about $25,000. RFP Financial Group LLC grew its stake in Intuitive Surgical by 166.7% in the second quarter. RFP Financial Group LLC now owns 80 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Marquette Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Intuitive Surgical during the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC raised its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 200.0% in the second quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 87 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 58 shares during the period. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical in the second quarter valued at $31,000. 82.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Intuitive Surgical alerts:

Insider Transactions at Intuitive Surgical

In other Intuitive Surgical news, Director Alan J. Levy sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $290.00, for a total value of $580,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 25,319 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,342,510. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Director Alan J. Levy sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $290.00, for a total transaction of $580,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 25,319 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,342,510. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Gary S. Guthart sold 27,385 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.11, for a total transaction of $7,123,112.35. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 23,551 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,125,850.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 48,638 shares of company stock valued at $13,470,342. Company insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com upgraded Intuitive Surgical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. SVB Leerink began coverage on Intuitive Surgical in a research note on Monday, October 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $342.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Intuitive Surgical from $385.00 to $325.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 20th. HSBC began coverage on Intuitive Surgical in a report on Friday, November 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $318.00 target price for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Intuitive Surgical from $363.00 to $416.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $352.85.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Intuitive Surgical

Intuitive Surgical Trading Down 1.2 %

ISRG stock traded down $4.45 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $371.36. 1,047,029 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,825,069. The company has a market capitalization of $130.74 billion, a PE ratio of 86.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.59 and a beta of 1.36. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a twelve month low of $222.65 and a twelve month high of $379.39. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $328.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of $309.94.

Intuitive Surgical Profile

(Free Report)

Intuitive Surgical, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products that enable physicians and healthcare providers to enhance the quality of and access to minimally invasive care in the United States and internationally. The company offers the da Vinci Surgical System to enable complex surgery using a minimally invasive approach; and Ion endoluminal system, which extends its commercial offerings beyond surgery into diagnostic procedures enabling minimally invasive biopsies in the lung.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ISRG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Intuitive Surgical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intuitive Surgical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.