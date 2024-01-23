North American Construction Group Ltd. (TSE:NOA) Receives C$35.39 Average PT from Brokerages

Shares of North American Construction Group Ltd. (TSE:NOA – Get Free Report) (NYSE:NOA) have received an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the six ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$35.39.
A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. ATB Capital raised their target price on shares of North American Construction Group from C$40.00 to C$44.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 22nd. TD Securities cut their price target on shares of North American Construction Group from C$36.00 to C$33.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 2nd.
North American Construction Group Stock Performance
North American Construction Group (TSE:NOA – Get Free Report) (NYSE:NOA) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported C$0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.58 by C($0.08). The company had revenue of C$194.74 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$209.36 million. North American Construction Group had a return on equity of 23.06% and a net margin of 8.28%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that North American Construction Group will post 4.517341 earnings per share for the current year.
North American Construction Group Announces Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 5th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 30th were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 29th. North American Construction Group’s dividend payout ratio is 17.17%.
About North American Construction Group
North American Construction Group Ltd. provides equipment maintenance, and mining and heavy construction services in Canada, the United States, and Australia. Its Heavy Construction & Mining division offers constructability reviews, budgetary cost estimates, design-build construction, project management, contract mining, pre-stripping/pit pioneering, overburden removal and stockpile, muskeg removal and stockpile, site preparation, air strip construction, site dewatering/perimeter ditching, tailings and process pipelines, haulage and access road construction, tailings dam construction and densification, mechanically stabilized earth walls, dyke construction, and reclamation services; and Equipment Maintenance services.
