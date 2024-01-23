Northern Trust (NASDAQ:NTRS) Price Target Increased to $86.00 by Analysts at Royal Bank of Canada

Northern Trust (NASDAQ:NTRS – Free Report) had its price target boosted by Royal Bank of Canada from $82.00 to $86.00 in a report published on Friday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the asset manager’s stock.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on NTRS. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Northern Trust from $69.00 to $67.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. Barclays lifted their price target on Northern Trust from $90.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Northern Trust from a hold rating to a buy rating and lifted their price target for the company from $68.00 to $99.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. UBS Group lifted their price target on Northern Trust from $72.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. Finally, Wolfe Research downgraded Northern Trust from a peer perform rating to an underperform rating and set a $85.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $82.54.

Shares of NTRS stock opened at $81.41 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $81.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $75.79. Northern Trust has a twelve month low of $62.44 and a twelve month high of $99.87. The company has a market capitalization of $16.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.94 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

Northern Trust (NASDAQ:NTRS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 18th. The asset manager reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.33 by ($0.81). Northern Trust had a net margin of 9.14% and a return on equity of 12.44%. The company had revenue of $1.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.71 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.65 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Northern Trust will post 6.21 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 8th will be issued a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 7th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.69%. Northern Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 59.06%.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in NTRS. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Northern Trust in the fourth quarter worth $134,901,000. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Northern Trust by 52.1% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,014,774 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $178,287,000 after purchasing an additional 689,920 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management increased its stake in Northern Trust by 1,080.5% in the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 600,908 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $69,974,000 after purchasing an additional 550,006 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Northern Trust by 2.1% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 22,711,584 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,644,763,000 after purchasing an additional 457,748 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boston Trust Walden Corp increased its stake in Northern Trust by 44.1% in the second quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 1,306,562 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $96,869,000 after purchasing an additional 400,045 shares during the last quarter. 81.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Northern Trust Corporation, a financial holding company, provides wealth management, asset servicing, asset management, and banking solutions for corporations, institutions, families, and individuals worldwide. It operates in two segments, Asset Servicing and Wealth Management. The Asset Servicing segment offers asset servicing and related services, including custody, fund administration, investment operations outsourcing, investment management, investment risk and analytical services, employee benefit services, securities lending, foreign exchange, treasury management, brokerage services, transition management services, banking, and cash management services.

