Northwest Bancshares, Inc. Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.20 (NASDAQ:NWBI)

Northwest Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:NWBI – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, January 22nd, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, February 2nd will be given a dividend of 0.20 per share by the savings and loans company on Wednesday, February 14th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.30%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 1st.

Northwest Bancshares has raised its dividend by an average of 1.7% per year over the last three years. Northwest Bancshares has a payout ratio of 80.0% meaning its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings fall. Research analysts expect Northwest Bancshares to earn $0.94 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.80 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 85.1%.

Northwest Bancshares Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ NWBI opened at $12.70 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.55 and a beta of 0.63. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.30. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. Northwest Bancshares has a twelve month low of $9.80 and a twelve month high of $14.64.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Northwest Bancshares ( NASDAQ:NWBI Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 22nd. The savings and loans company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.24. Northwest Bancshares had a return on equity of 9.76% and a net margin of 20.96%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Northwest Bancshares will post 1.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Northwest Bancshares in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Timothy B. Fannin sold 6,110 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.14, for a total transaction of $74,175.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 22,608 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $274,461.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Northwest Bancshares news, EVP Devin T. Cygnar bought 13,692 shares of Northwest Bancshares stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 7th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $10.96 per share, for a total transaction of $150,064.32. Following the completion of the acquisition, the executive vice president now owns 13,692 shares in the company, valued at approximately $150,064.32. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Timothy B. Fannin sold 6,110 shares of Northwest Bancshares stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.14, for a total value of $74,175.40. Following the transaction, the director now owns 22,608 shares in the company, valued at $274,461.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NWBI. Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in shares of Northwest Bancshares by 6.5% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 50,662 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $684,000 after purchasing an additional 3,072 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Northwest Bancshares by 2.9% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,713,076 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $23,144,000 after purchasing an additional 47,965 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Northwest Bancshares by 14.1% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 113,168 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $1,529,000 after purchasing an additional 14,002 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. acquired a new position in Northwest Bancshares during the first quarter worth approximately $204,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its position in Northwest Bancshares by 55.4% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 65,449 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $884,000 after buying an additional 23,337 shares during the last quarter. 65.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Northwest Bancshares Company Profile

Northwest Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Northwest Bank, a state-chartered savings bank that provides personal and business banking solutions. The company accepts various deposits, including checking, savings, money market deposit, term certificate, and individual retirement accounts.

