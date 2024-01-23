Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) Shares Acquired by Meridian Investment Counsel Inc.

Meridian Investment Counsel Inc. grew its stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Free Report) by 92.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 24,830 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,900 shares during the period. Meridian Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S were worth $2,258,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NVO. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 100.3% in the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 23,419,405 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,129,761,000 after buying an additional 11,727,507 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 1,514.6% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,785,560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $602,435,000 after buying an additional 3,551,104 shares during the period. Everett Harris & Co. CA boosted its holdings in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 98.6% in the 3rd quarter. Everett Harris & Co. CA now owns 6,539,202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $594,675,000 after buying an additional 3,246,806 shares during the period. WCM Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Novo Nordisk A/S by 88.3% in the 3rd quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 6,528,911 shares of the company’s stock valued at $594,000,000 after purchasing an additional 3,061,251 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Novo Nordisk A/S by 45.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,035,879 shares of the company’s stock valued at $559,235,000 after purchasing an additional 1,571,747 shares during the last quarter. 6.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a research report on Tuesday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $120.00 price objective on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a research report on Friday, January 12th. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Argus started coverage on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $110.00 price target on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Novo Nordisk A/S currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $116.25.

Novo Nordisk A/S Price Performance

Shares of NVO traded down $0.12 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $105.37. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,651,198 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,267,860. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $102.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $78.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $472.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.50, a PEG ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.65. Novo Nordisk A/S has a fifty-two week low of $65.58 and a fifty-two week high of $108.98.

Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $8.58 billion for the quarter. Novo Nordisk A/S had a net margin of 35.20% and a return on equity of 86.53%. On average, research analysts predict that Novo Nordisk A/S will post 2.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Novo Nordisk A/S

Novo Nordisk A/S, a healthcare company, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Diabetes and Obesity care, and Rare Disease. The Diabetes and Obesity care segment provides products in the areas of insulins, GLP-1 and related delivery systems, oral antidiabetic products, obesity, glucagon, needles, and other chronic diseases.

