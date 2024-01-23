Nutrien (NYSE:NTR) PT Raised to $75.00 at Stifel Nicolaus

Nutrien (NYSE:NTR – Free Report) had its price objective raised by Stifel Nicolaus from $72.00 to $75.00 in a research report released on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on NTR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Nutrien from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and reduced their target price for the company from $70.00 to $58.00 in a report on Monday, November 6th. TheStreet lowered Nutrien from a b rating to a c rating in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Nutrien from $70.00 to $68.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 17th. Raymond James lowered Nutrien from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and dropped their price target for the company from $80.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Friday, January 12th. Finally, Scotiabank dropped their price target on Nutrien from $90.00 to $75.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Nutrien has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $76.00.

Nutrien Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of Nutrien stock opened at $51.07 on Friday. Nutrien has a fifty-two week low of $48.29 and a fifty-two week high of $85.16. The firm has a market cap of $25.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $54.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of $59.12.

Nutrien (NYSE:NTR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.71 by ($0.36). Nutrien had a net margin of 7.11% and a return on equity of 11.93%. The company had revenue of $5.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.69 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.51 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 31.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Nutrien will post 4.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Nutrien Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 12th. Investors of record on Friday, December 29th were paid a dividend of $0.53 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.15%. Nutrien’s payout ratio is 47.81%.

Institutional Trading of Nutrien

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Zions Bancorporation N.A. boosted its stake in Nutrien by 55.2% during the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 301 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the period. Centaurus Financial Inc. lifted its position in shares of Nutrien by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 14,626 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,521,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares during the period. Legacy Capital Group California Inc. lifted its position in shares of Nutrien by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Legacy Capital Group California Inc. now owns 6,480 shares of the company’s stock worth $383,000 after acquiring an additional 172 shares during the period. Equitable Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Nutrien by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 4,583 shares of the company’s stock worth $271,000 after acquiring an additional 183 shares during the period. Finally, SVB Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of Nutrien by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 8,265 shares of the company’s stock worth $610,000 after acquiring an additional 187 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 62.77% of the company’s stock.

About Nutrien



Nutrien Ltd. provides crop inputs and services. The company operates through Retail, Potash, Nitrogen, and Phosphate segments. The Retail segment distributes crop nutrients, crop protection products, seeds, and merchandise products. The Potash segment provides granular and standard potash products. The Nitrogen segment offers ammonia, urea, urea ammonium nitrate, industrial grade ammonium nitrate, and ammonium sulfate.



