Nuvei (NASDAQ:NVEI) Stock Price Up 5.9%

Nuvei Co. (NASDAQ:NVEI – Get Free Report)’s stock price was up 5.9% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $24.38 and last traded at $24.27. Approximately 224,798 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 42% from the average daily volume of 389,743 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.91.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently issued reports on NVEI. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Nuvei from $27.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 18th. Barclays initiated coverage on Nuvei in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $34.00 price objective for the company. Raymond James lowered their target price on Nuvei from $28.00 to $27.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Nuvei from $21.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 11th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Nuvei in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.44.

Nuvei Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The firm has a market cap of $3.37 billion, a P/E ratio of -303.00, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 2.66. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $23.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.34.

Nuvei (NASDAQ:NVEI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.02. Nuvei had a positive return on equity of 6.47% and a negative net margin of 1.07%. The company had revenue of $304.85 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $302.47 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Nuvei Co. will post 0.91 EPS for the current year.

Nuvei Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 20th were paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This is a positive change from Nuvei’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.65%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 17th. Nuvei’s dividend payout ratio is currently -500.00%.

Institutional Trading of Nuvei

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of NVEI. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp bought a new position in Nuvei in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Blair William & Co. IL raised its holdings in shares of Nuvei by 8.8% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 4,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $328,000 after buying an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its position in Nuvei by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 6,399 shares of the company’s stock worth $279,000 after buying an additional 360 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in Nuvei by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 41,728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,816,000 after acquiring an additional 444 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. increased its position in Nuvei by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 22,776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $343,000 after acquiring an additional 576 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.19% of the company’s stock.

Nuvei Company Profile

Nuvei Corporation provides payment technology solutions to merchants and partners in North America, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Latin America, and the Asia Pacific. Its platform enables customers to pay and/or accept payments worldwide regardless of their location, device, or preferred payment method.

