NV5 Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVEE) Shares Sold by Liberty One Investment Management LLC

Liberty One Investment Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of NV5 Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVEE – Free Report) by 8.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,834 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 175 shares during the period. Liberty One Investment Management LLC’s holdings in NV5 Global were worth $176,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of NV5 Global during the 2nd quarter valued at about $38,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in shares of NV5 Global by 148.6% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 353 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares during the period. Cutler Group LLC CA acquired a new stake in NV5 Global in the 2nd quarter worth about $44,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in shares of NV5 Global by 172.0% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 476 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 301 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NV5 Global during the first quarter worth $73,000. 71.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on NVEE shares. StockNews.com lowered NV5 Global from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. Roth Mkm lowered their price objective on NV5 Global from $136.00 to $121.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $119.67.

In other NV5 Global news, Director William D. Pruitt sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.38, for a total transaction of $277,140.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 15,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,431,890. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other NV5 Global news, Director William D. Pruitt sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.38, for a total value of $277,140.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 15,500 shares in the company, valued at $1,431,890. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Richard Tong sold 3,169 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.81, for a total transaction of $306,790.89. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 16,707 shares in the company, valued at $1,617,404.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 11,170 shares of company stock worth $1,159,031 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 12.40% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:NVEE traded down $1.20 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $106.97. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,291 shares, compared to its average volume of 61,066. The company has a current ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. NV5 Global, Inc. has a 52-week low of $89.30 and a 52-week high of $142.10. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $104.47 and a 200-day moving average of $102.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.15.

NV5 Global (NASDAQ:NVEE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The business services provider reported $1.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $239.29 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $236.00 million. NV5 Global had a return on equity of 10.34% and a net margin of 5.10%. On average, equities analysts forecast that NV5 Global, Inc. will post 4.89 earnings per share for the current year.

NV5 Global, Inc offers professional and technical engineering and consulting solutions to public and private sector clients in the infrastructure, utility services, construction, real estate, and environmental markets in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Infrastructure; Building, Technology & Sciences; and Geospatial Solutions.

