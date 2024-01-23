NXM (NXM) Price Down 0.1% Over Last Week

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on January 23rd. One NXM token can now be bought for $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, NXM has traded down 0.1% against the dollar. NXM has a market capitalization of $376.09 million and approximately $95,144.26 worth of NXM was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.10 or 0.00005370 BTC.

CashBackPro (CBP) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.27 or 0.00023659 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.80 or 0.00017344 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $39,169.22 or 0.99951897 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.57 or 0.00011649 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $80.41 or 0.00205185 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0257 or 0.00000066 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000621 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.49 or 0.00003806 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0219 or 0.00000056 BTC.

NXM Profile

NXM is a token. Its launch date was May 23rd, 2019. NXM’s total supply is 6,784,822 tokens and its circulating supply is 6,594,068 tokens. NXM’s official Twitter account is @nexusmutual and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for NXM is medium.com/nexus-mutual. The official website for NXM is nexusmutual.io.

NXM Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “NXM (NXM) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. NXM has a current supply of 6,784,822.42101908 with 6,594,067.84129139 in circulation. The last known price of NXM is 57.03393143 USD and is up 0.00 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 1 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://nexusmutual.io/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as NXM directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade NXM should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase NXM using one of the exchanges listed above.

