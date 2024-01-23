NXM Price Reaches $57.03 on Exchanges (NXM)

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on January 23rd. Over the last seven days, NXM has traded 0.1% lower against the dollar. One NXM token can now be bought for $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. NXM has a market capitalization of $376.09 million and $95,144.26 worth of NXM was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.10 or 0.00005428 BTC.

CashBackPro (CBP) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $9.58 or 0.00024733 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.89 or 0.00017794 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $38,747.79 or 0.99998556 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.44 or 0.00011462 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $78.54 or 0.00202683 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 8.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0254 or 0.00000066 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000629 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.56 or 0.00004024 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0218 or 0.00000056 BTC.

NXM is a token. It was first traded on May 23rd, 2019. NXM’s total supply is 6,784,822 tokens and its circulating supply is 6,594,068 tokens. NXM’s official Twitter account is @nexusmutual and its Facebook page is accessible here. NXM’s official website is nexusmutual.io. NXM’s official message board is medium.com/nexus-mutual.

According to CryptoCompare, “NXM (NXM) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. NXM has a current supply of 6,784,822.42101908 with 6,594,067.84129139 in circulation. The last known price of NXM is 57.03393143 USD and is up 0.00 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 1 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://nexusmutual.io/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as NXM directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire NXM should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase NXM using one of the exchanges listed above.

