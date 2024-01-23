NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) Now Covered by Cantor Fitzgerald

Equities researchers at Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on shares of NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Get Free Report) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The firm set an “overweight” rating and a $260.00 price target on the semiconductor provider’s stock. Cantor Fitzgerald’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 18.81% from the stock’s current price.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on NXP Semiconductors from $190.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $225.00 to $210.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. Citigroup downgraded shares of NXP Semiconductors from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $216.00 to $150.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $240.00 to $220.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded shares of NXP Semiconductors from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $255.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, January 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $228.04.

Shares of NXPI opened at $218.84 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.92. The firm has a market cap of $56.41 billion, a PE ratio of 20.28, a PEG ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.60. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $213.77 and its 200 day moving average price is $205.30. NXP Semiconductors has a twelve month low of $155.31 and a twelve month high of $238.27.

NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The semiconductor provider reported $3.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.26 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $3.43 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.39 billion. NXP Semiconductors had a net margin of 21.43% and a return on equity of 40.56%. As a group, research analysts expect that NXP Semiconductors will post 12.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other NXP Semiconductors news, CFO William Betz sold 4,428 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.00, for a total value of $903,312.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 1,518 shares in the company, valued at approximately $309,672. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Jennifer Wuamett sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.00, for a total value of $408,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 40,349 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,231,196. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO William Betz sold 4,428 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.00, for a total transaction of $903,312.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 1,518 shares in the company, valued at $309,672. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 22,261 shares of company stock worth $4,776,057 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in NXPI. State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its holdings in NXP Semiconductors by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 82,868 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $19,033,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Carmel Capital Management L.L.C. grew its holdings in NXP Semiconductors by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Carmel Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 65,160 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $14,966,000 after purchasing an additional 1,155 shares during the period. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. bought a new stake in NXP Semiconductors in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $202,000. Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in NXP Semiconductors by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC now owns 61,668 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $14,164,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the period. Finally, JB Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 17.0% during the fourth quarter. JB Capital LLC now owns 50,705 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $11,646,000 after purchasing an additional 7,351 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.21% of the company’s stock.

NXP Semiconductors N.V. offers various semiconductor products. The company's product portfolio includes microcontrollers; application processors, including i.MX application processors, and i.MX 8 and 9 family of applications processors; communication processors; wireless connectivity solutions, such as near field communications, ultra-wideband, Bluetooth low-energy, Zigbee, and Wi-Fi and Wi-Fi/Bluetooth integrated SoCs; analog and interface devices; radio frequency power amplifiers; and security controllers, as well as semiconductor-based environmental and inertial sensors, including pressure, inertial, magnetic, and gyroscopic sensors.

