Oasis Network (ROSE) Trading 20.9% Lower Over Last 7 Days

Oasis Network (ROSE) traded down 1.1% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on January 23rd. Over the last seven days, Oasis Network has traded down 20.9% against the US dollar. One Oasis Network token can currently be bought for about $0.0935 or 0.00000237 BTC on exchanges. Oasis Network has a market cap of $628.01 million and $50.23 million worth of Oasis Network was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Ethereum (ETH) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,219.04 or 0.05632161 BTC.

Cardano (ADA) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00001193 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.78 or 0.00075582 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $10.32 or 0.00026201 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.12 or 0.00023136 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.75 or 0.00014585 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.62 or 0.00006647 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0699 or 0.00000177 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0759 or 0.00000193 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000399 BTC.

About Oasis Network

Oasis Network (CRYPTO:ROSE) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the

Proof of Stake

hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 17th, 2020. Oasis Network’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 6,713,599,876 tokens. Oasis Network’s official message board is medium.com/oasis-protocol-project. Oasis Network’s official Twitter account is @oasisprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Oasis Network is https://reddit.com/r/oasisnetwork/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Oasis Network’s official website is oasisprotocol.org.

According to CryptoCompare, “Oasis Network (ROSE) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020and operates on the Ethereum platform. Oasis Network has a current supply of 10,000,000,000 with 6,713,599,876 in circulation. The last known price of Oasis Network is 0.09552688 USD and is down -4.74 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 119 active market(s) with $45,134,339.24 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://oasisprotocol.org/.”

Buying and Selling Oasis Network

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Oasis Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Oasis Network should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Oasis Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

