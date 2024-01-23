Ohio Valley Banc (NASDAQ:OVBC) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Ohio Valley Banc (NASDAQ:OVBC – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Friday. The firm issued a hold rating on the bank’s stock.

Ohio Valley Banc Price Performance

NASDAQ:OVBC opened at $24.02 on Friday. Ohio Valley Banc has a 12-month low of $21.67 and a 12-month high of $27.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $114.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.86 and a beta of 0.11. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $23.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $23.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Get Ohio Valley Banc alerts:

Ohio Valley Banc (NASDAQ:OVBC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The bank reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $13.94 million for the quarter. Ohio Valley Banc had a return on equity of 9.45% and a net margin of 18.97%.

Ohio Valley Banc Dividend Announcement

Institutional Trading of Ohio Valley Banc

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, February 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 26th will be paid a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 25th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.66%. Ohio Valley Banc’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.47%.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of OVBC. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Ohio Valley Banc in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Ohio Valley Banc by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 77,454 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,339,000 after buying an additional 394 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Ohio Valley Banc by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 155,128 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,654,000 after purchasing an additional 1,044 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Ohio Valley Banc by 12.4% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,129 shares of the bank’s stock worth $336,000 after purchasing an additional 1,224 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in Ohio Valley Banc by 7.2% during the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 122,161 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,689,000 after purchasing an additional 8,218 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 20.04% of the company’s stock.

About Ohio Valley Banc

(Get Free Report)

Ohio Valley Banc Corp. operates as the bank holding company for The Ohio Valley Bank Company that provides commercial and consumer banking products and services. The company operates in two segments, Banking and Consumer Finance. It accepts various deposit products, including checking, savings, time, and money market accounts, as well as individual retirement accounts, demand deposits, NOW accounts, and certificates of deposit.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Ohio Valley Banc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ohio Valley Banc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.