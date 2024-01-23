Old Point Financial (NASDAQ:OPOF) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Old Point Financial (NASDAQ:OPOF – Free Report) in a report issued on Saturday. The firm issued a hold rating on the bank’s stock.

Old Point Financial Trading Up 0.4 %

Old Point Financial stock opened at $18.02 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. Old Point Financial has a 12 month low of $14.00 and a 12 month high of $28.72. The stock has a market cap of $90.78 million, a P/E ratio of 10.12 and a beta of 0.23.

Old Point Financial (NASDAQ:OPOF – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The bank reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Old Point Financial had a net margin of 11.65% and a return on equity of 8.82%. The business had revenue of $14.91 million during the quarter.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 6th were paid a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 5th. Old Point Financial’s payout ratio is presently 31.46%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Old Point Financial by 6.3% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,731 shares of the bank’s stock worth $236,000 after acquiring an additional 514 shares during the last quarter. EA Series Trust acquired a new position in Old Point Financial during the 2nd quarter worth $218,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Old Point Financial by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 21,868 shares of the bank’s stock worth $521,000 after acquiring an additional 1,215 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in Old Point Financial by 10.6% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 22,076 shares of the bank’s stock worth $558,000 after acquiring an additional 2,122 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in Old Point Financial by 18.8% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 27,135 shares of the bank’s stock worth $471,000 after acquiring an additional 4,300 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.51% of the company’s stock.

Old Point Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for The Old Point National Bank of Phoebus that provides consumer, mortgage, and business banking services for individual and commercial customers in Virginia. The company offers deposit products, including interest-bearing transaction accounts, money market deposit accounts, savings accounts, time deposits, and demand deposits.

