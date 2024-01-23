OncoCyte (NASDAQ:OCX) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of OncoCyte (NASDAQ:OCX – Free Report) in a report published on Friday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on OCX. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on OncoCyte from $3.50 to $3.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 13th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on OncoCyte from $4.25 to $3.60 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 9th.

NASDAQ OCX opened at $3.30 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.31. OncoCyte has a 52-week low of $2.08 and a 52-week high of $9.87.

OncoCyte (NASDAQ:OCX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.57) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.52) by $0.95. OncoCyte had a negative net margin of 3,923.58% and a negative return on equity of 77.26%. The business had revenue of $0.43 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.40 million. Research analysts predict that OncoCyte will post -1.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. DCF Advisers LLC boosted its position in shares of OncoCyte by 107.0% in the first quarter. DCF Advisers LLC now owns 25,149 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 13,000 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new position in OncoCyte in the first quarter worth $25,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in OncoCyte by 5.7% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 460,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $686,000 after purchasing an additional 24,964 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in OncoCyte in the second quarter worth $25,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in OncoCyte by 58.1% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 108,816 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,000 after purchasing an additional 40,000 shares during the period.

OncoCyte Corporation, a molecular diagnostics company, research, develops, and commercializes proprietary laboratory-developed tests for the detection of cancer in the United States and internationally. The company offers DetermaRx, a molecular test for early-stage adenocarcinoma of the lung; and DetermaIO, a proprietary gene expression assay.

