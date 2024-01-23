Oncternal Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ONCT) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Oncternal Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ONCT – Get Free Report) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the six research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $71.50.
A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Oncternal Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 target price on shares of Oncternal Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, December 27th. Finally, Brookline Capital Management raised shares of Oncternal Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, December 4th.
Shares of ONCT opened at $7.17 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $21.15 million, a P/E ratio of -0.50 and a beta of 1.41. The business’s fifty day moving average is $8.17 and its 200 day moving average is $7.26. Oncternal Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $5.22 and a 12-month high of $24.00.
Oncternal Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ONCT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported ($3.40) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($3.00) by ($0.40). The company had revenue of $0.18 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.17 million. Oncternal Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 6,330.05% and a negative return on equity of 85.29%. On average, analysts expect that Oncternal Therapeutics will post -13.39 EPS for the current year.
Oncternal Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of oncology therapies for cancers with critical unmet medical needs. The company's clinical pipeline includes zilovertamab, a humanized monoclonal antibody that binds to receptor-tyrosine kinase-like Orphan Receptor 1 (ROR1); and ONCT-216, a small molecule inhibiting the biological activity of ETS-family transcription factor oncoproteins, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial.
