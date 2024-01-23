ONE Bio (OTCMKTS:ONBI) versus Curaleaf (OTCMKTS:CURLF) Head to Head Analysis

Curaleaf (OTCMKTS:CURLF – Get Free Report) and ONE Bio (OTCMKTS:ONBI – Get Free Report) are both consumer discretionary companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, earnings, profitability, analyst recommendations, dividends, valuation and risk.

Profitability

This table compares Curaleaf and ONE Bio’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Curaleaf -35.15% -25.33% -9.35% ONE Bio N/A N/A N/A

Risk & Volatility

Curaleaf has a beta of 1.95, suggesting that its share price is 95% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, ONE Bio has a beta of 0.27, suggesting that its share price is 73% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Curaleaf $1.34 billion 2.33 -$370.10 million ($0.66) -7.38 ONE Bio N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

This table compares Curaleaf and ONE Bio’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

ONE Bio has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Curaleaf.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings for Curaleaf and ONE Bio, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Curaleaf 1 1 5 0 2.57 ONE Bio 0 0 0 0 N/A

Curaleaf presently has a consensus target price of $13.25, indicating a potential upside of 172.07%. Given Curaleaf’s higher possible upside, equities analysts plainly believe Curaleaf is more favorable than ONE Bio.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

0.0% of Curaleaf shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Curaleaf beats ONE Bio on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Curaleaf

Curaleaf Holdings, Inc. operates a cannabis operator in the United States. It operates through Domestic Operations and International Operations segments. The company engages in the cultivation, production, and sale of cannabis products through retail and wholesale channels. In addition, it offers flowers, pre-rolls, flower pods, and dry-herb vaporizer cartridges; concentrates for vaporizing, such as pre-filled vaporizer cartridges and disposable vaporizer pens; and concentrates for dabbing, including distillate droppers, mints, topical balms and lotions, tinctures, lozenges, capsules, and edibles. Further, the company provides hemp-based CBD and cannabigerol products. The company was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

About ONE Bio

ONE Bio Corp., an agritech company, together with its subsidiaries, utilizes green process manufacturing to produce raw chemicals and herbal extracts, natural supplements, and organic products. The company operates through two business units, Chemical and Herbal Extracts (CHE) and Organic Products (OP). The CHE business unit engages in the development, manufacture, and commercialization of bio-ecological products and over-the-counter products utilizing the extractions of tobacco leaves and various other plant materials. It produces chemical and herbal extracts for use in a range of health and wellness products, including chemical extracts comprising Solanesol and Coenzyme Q10; and herabal extracts, such as Resveratrol, 5-Hydroxytryptophan, Ganoderma Tea, and powdered and particulate fertilizers. This business unit distributes its products through independent third party distributors, universities, and hospital research centers to the bio-health industry and raw chemical intermediates industry in the People's Republic of China. The OP business unit manufactures various consumer and commercial use health and energy drinks, organic food products, and fertilizers primarily based on bamboo in the People's Republic of China. Its products include boiled bamboo shoot cans, boiled bamboo shoot cans with vacuum packing, boiled mixed vegetables, and boiled seasoned vegetables, as well as Kamameshi, a Japanese rice dish. This segment distributes its products directly to supermarket chains, hotels, hospitals, and restaurants, as well as through a network of independent third party distributors. ONE Bio Corp. exports its products to Japan, southeast Asia, Europe, and North America. The company was formerly known as ONE Holdings, Corp. and changed its name to ONE Bio Corp. in November 2009. ONE Bio Corp. was incorporated in 2000 and is headquartered in Aventura, Florida.

