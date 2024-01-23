ONEOK (NYSE:OKE) Given New $85.00 Price Target at Raymond James

ONEOK (NYSE:OKE – Free Report) had its price objective increased by Raymond James from $80.00 to $85.00 in a report released on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. Raymond James currently has an outperform rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on OKE. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of ONEOK in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a hold rating for the company. Wolfe Research raised shares of ONEOK from an underperform rating to a peer perform rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. Truist Financial cut shares of ONEOK from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $68.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Pickering Energy Partners assumed coverage on shares of ONEOK in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. They set an underperform rating for the company. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of ONEOK from a neutral rating to a buy rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $72.00 to $83.00 in a report on Monday, December 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $75.64.

ONEOK Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:OKE opened at $69.38 on Friday. ONEOK has a 52 week low of $55.91 and a 52 week high of $72.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.73, a PEG ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.67. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $68.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $66.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32.

ONEOK (NYSE:OKE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 31st. The utilities provider reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by ($0.03). ONEOK had a return on equity of 26.44% and a net margin of 14.05%. The business had revenue of $4.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.96 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.96 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that ONEOK will post 5.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ONEOK declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase program on Wednesday, January 17th that permits the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the utilities provider to reacquire up to 4.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

ONEOK Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 30th will be given a $0.99 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 29th. This represents a $3.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.71%. This is an increase from ONEOK’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.96. ONEOK’s payout ratio is presently 70.09%.

Insider Transactions at ONEOK

In other news, Director Eduardo A. Rodriguez sold 800 shares of ONEOK stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.29, for a total value of $56,232.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 25,154 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,768,074.66. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its position in ONEOK by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 3,357 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $207,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares during the last quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC grew its position in ONEOK by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC now owns 4,570 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $282,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares during the last quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in ONEOK by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,631 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $294,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares during the last quarter. Silver Lake Advisory LLC grew its position in ONEOK by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Silver Lake Advisory LLC now owns 11,410 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $704,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Finally, King Luther Capital Management Corp grew its position in ONEOK by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 6,793 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $419,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.87% of the company’s stock.

About ONEOK

ONEOK, Inc engages in gathering, processing, fractionation, storage, transportation, and marketing of natural gas and natural gas liquids (NGL) in the United States. It operates through four segments: Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids, Natural Gas Pipelines, and Refined Products and Crude.

