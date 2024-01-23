OP Bancorp (OPBK) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Wednesday

OP Bancorp (NASDAQ:OPBK – Get Free Report) will announce its earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th.

OP Bancorp (NASDAQ:OPBK – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by ($0.04). OP Bancorp had a return on equity of 14.69% and a net margin of 20.52%. The company had revenue of $19.91 million for the quarter. On average, analysts expect OP Bancorp to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

OP Bancorp Price Performance

Shares of OP Bancorp stock opened at $11.06 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. OP Bancorp has a twelve month low of $7.50 and a twelve month high of $11.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $165.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.47 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.50.

OP Bancorp Announces Dividend

Institutional Investors Weigh In On OP Bancorp

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, November 9th were issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 8th. OP Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.07%.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of OP Bancorp by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 58,479 shares of the company’s stock worth $650,000 after purchasing an additional 855 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in OP Bancorp by 0.6% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 162,787 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,810,000 after buying an additional 1,015 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in OP Bancorp by 9.0% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 13,215 shares of the company’s stock worth $147,000 after buying an additional 1,087 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of OP Bancorp by 6.2% in the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 25,839 shares of the company’s stock valued at $218,000 after purchasing an additional 1,506 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of OP Bancorp by 7.4% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 40,552 shares of the company’s stock valued at $451,000 after purchasing an additional 2,800 shares during the last quarter. 45.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

OP Bancorp Company Profile

OP Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Open Bank that provides banking products and services in California. It offers demand, checking, savings, money market, and time deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. The company also provides commercial real estate, small business administration, commercial and industrial business, single-family residential, term, consumer, and home mortgage loans; trade financing products; and letters of credit, and SWIFT and export advice.

