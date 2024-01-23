Oppenheimer Begins Coverage on Masonite International (NYSE:DOOR)

Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of Masonite International (NYSE:DOOR – Free Report) in a report published on Friday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. The brokerage issued an outperform rating and a $115.00 target price on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on DOOR. Robert W. Baird downgraded Masonite International from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $106.00 to $92.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on Masonite International from $123.00 to $116.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. Stephens downgraded Masonite International from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $130.00 to $93.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Masonite International from $122.00 to $105.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 13th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Masonite International from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Monday, January 15th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Masonite International presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $101.88.

Get Masonite International alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Masonite International

Masonite International Stock Performance

Shares of DOOR stock opened at $92.57 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $88.52 and its 200-day moving average price is $92.72. Masonite International has a 12 month low of $76.87 and a 12 month high of $109.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.02, a PEG ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a current ratio of 2.97, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24.

Masonite International (NYSE:DOOR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported $2.04 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.12 by ($0.08). Masonite International had a net margin of 5.60% and a return on equity of 22.14%. The firm had revenue of $702.25 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $711.21 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.53 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Masonite International will post 7.5 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Masonite International news, Director Jay Ira Steinfeld bought 600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 10th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $81.97 per share, for a total transaction of $49,182.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 6,217 shares in the company, valued at approximately $509,607.49. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.21% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Masonite International

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DOOR. Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in Masonite International by 5.7% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 19,890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,769,000 after acquiring an additional 1,081 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in Masonite International by 38.3% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,038 shares of the company’s stock valued at $270,000 after acquiring an additional 842 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Masonite International in the first quarter valued at approximately $235,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Masonite International by 55.5% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 13,007 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,157,000 after buying an additional 4,641 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in shares of Masonite International by 1.2% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 23,924 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,128,000 after buying an additional 272 shares during the last quarter.

Masonite International Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Masonite International Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, and distributes interior and exterior doors for the new construction and repair, renovation, and remodeling sectors of the residential and non-residential building construction markets worldwide. It offers molded panel, flush, stile and rail, steel, and fiberglass residential doors, as well as medium-density fiberboard (MDF) and architectural interior doors.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Masonite International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Masonite International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.