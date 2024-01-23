Orcam Financial Group Has $1.71 Million Holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS)

Orcam Financial Group boosted its stake in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS – Free Report) by 98.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 31,917 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,832 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total International Stock ETF comprises about 2.3% of Orcam Financial Group’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Orcam Financial Group’s holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF were worth $1,708,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Red Tortoise LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Sawyer & Company Inc purchased a new position in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Grove Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF in the second quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Impact Partnership Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF during the second quarter valued at about $35,000.

Vanguard Total International Stock ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ VXUS opened at $56.41 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $61.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.10 and a beta of 0.85. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $56.56 and its 200 day moving average is $55.42. Vanguard Total International Stock ETF has a 1-year low of $50.95 and a 1-year high of $58.42.

Vanguard Total International Stock ETF Announces Dividend

Vanguard Total International Stock ETF Profile

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 21st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 19th were given a dividend of $0.8471 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 18th. This represents a $3.39 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.01%.

The Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (VXUS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Global All Cap ex US index, a market-cap-weighted index of global stocks covering 99% of the world’s global market capitalization outside the US. VXUS was launched on Jan 26, 2011 and is managed by Vanguard.

