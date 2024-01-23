ORG Partners LLC Boosts Stock Position in Western Asset Municipal High Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:MHF)

ORG Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Western Asset Municipal High Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:MHF – Free Report) by 24.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 64,528 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,478 shares during the quarter. ORG Partners LLC owned 0.30% of Western Asset Municipal High Income Fund worth $393,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Western Asset Municipal High Income Fund by 68.1% in the second quarter. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC now owns 793,812 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,199,000 after purchasing an additional 321,619 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Western Asset Municipal High Income Fund by 25.9% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 658,343 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,200,000 after buying an additional 135,235 shares during the last quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Western Asset Municipal High Income Fund by 51.3% in the second quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 562,881 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,687,000 after buying an additional 190,969 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in Western Asset Municipal High Income Fund by 14.1% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 556,526 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,918,000 after buying an additional 68,915 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in Western Asset Municipal High Income Fund by 20.5% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 462,928 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,088,000 after buying an additional 78,642 shares during the last quarter. 27.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Western Asset Municipal High Income Fund Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE:MHF traded down $0.02 on Tuesday, hitting $6.41. 31,393 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 44,680. Western Asset Municipal High Income Fund Inc. has a 12 month low of $5.92 and a 12 month high of $6.90. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.38 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $6.30.

Western Asset Municipal High Income Fund Increases Dividend

Western Asset Municipal High Income Fund Company Profile

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, February 22nd will be issued a $0.022 dividend. This is an increase from Western Asset Municipal High Income Fund’s previous dividend of $0.02. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 21st.

(Free Report)

Western Asset Municipal High Income Fund Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. It is co-managed by Western Asset Management Company. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It invests primarily in intermediate and long-term municipal debt securities issued by state and local governments including U.S.

