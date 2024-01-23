ORG Partners LLC Cuts Holdings in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT)

ORG Partners LLC decreased its position in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT – Free Report) by 97.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 12,255 shares of the company’s stock after selling 436,580 shares during the period. ORG Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF were worth $270,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. RVW Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF during the third quarter worth about $25,000. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF during the second quarter worth about $26,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF during the second quarter worth about $26,000. Northwest Capital Management Inc purchased a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF during the second quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Salem Investment Counselors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000.

iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF Trading Up 0.2 %

BATS GOVT traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $22.79. 5,582,815 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. The company’s 50-day moving average is $22.71 and its 200-day moving average is $22.44.

About iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF

The iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (GOVT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE U.S. Treasury Core Bond index. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of fixed-rate nonconvertible U.S. Treasury securities with a remaining maturity of one year or more. GOVT was launched on Feb 14, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

