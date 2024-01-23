ORG Partners LLC Cuts Position in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW)

ORG Partners LLC cut its stake in shares of ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Free Report) by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 774 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 48 shares during the period. ORG Partners LLC’s holdings in ServiceNow were worth $423,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of NOW. MGO One Seven LLC acquired a new position in shares of ServiceNow in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $511,000. Certuity LLC grew its stake in ServiceNow by 16.0% during the 3rd quarter. Certuity LLC now owns 966 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $540,000 after buying an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. Heritage Investment Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of ServiceNow by 5.2% in the third quarter. Heritage Investment Group Inc. now owns 959 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $536,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Commons Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of ServiceNow by 7.8% in the third quarter. Commons Capital LLC now owns 1,546 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $864,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ServiceNow by 269.1% in the third quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 347 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $194,000 after buying an additional 253 shares during the period. 87.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently weighed in on NOW shares. Piper Sandler upped their price target on ServiceNow from $600.00 to $620.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on ServiceNow from $630.00 to $648.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on ServiceNow from $665.00 to $680.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. Guggenheim reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $657.00 target price on shares of ServiceNow in a report on Thursday, October 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on ServiceNow from $675.00 to $725.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $653.68.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other ServiceNow news, Director Paul Edward Chamberlain sold 135 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $682.00, for a total transaction of $92,070.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 10,744 shares in the company, valued at $7,327,408. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other ServiceNow news, insider Paul John Smith sold 859 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $582.63, for a total transaction of $500,479.17. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,930 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,124,475.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Paul Edward Chamberlain sold 135 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $682.00, for a total value of $92,070.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 10,744 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,327,408. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 9,997 shares of company stock valued at $6,496,675. 0.28% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

ServiceNow Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE NOW traded down $2.45 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $750.00. 429,796 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,014,654. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $153.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 97.45, a PEG ratio of 4.94 and a beta of 1.05. ServiceNow, Inc. has a twelve month low of $405.37 and a twelve month high of $766.81. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $694.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of $614.99.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The information technology services provider reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.32. The firm had revenue of $2.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.27 billion. ServiceNow had a return on equity of 12.25% and a net margin of 18.72%. As a group, equities analysts expect that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 4.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ServiceNow Profile

(Free Report)

ServiceNow, Inc provides enterprise cloud computing solutions that defines, structures, consolidates, manages, and automates services for enterprises worldwide. The company operates the Now platform for workflow automation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotic process automation, process mining, performance analytics, electronic service catalogs and portals, configuration management systems, data benchmarking, encryption, and collaboration and development tools.

Featured Articles

