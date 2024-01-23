ORG Partners LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV)

ORG Partners LLC cut its stake in Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV – Free Report) by 8.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,733 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 354 shares during the quarter. ORG Partners LLC’s holdings in Dover were worth $521,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Commonwealth Financial Corp PA raised its position in shares of Dover by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. First Commonwealth Financial Corp PA now owns 3,176 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $430,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd grew its holdings in Dover by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 20,076 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,801,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Kinneret Advisory LLC grew its holdings in Dover by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Kinneret Advisory LLC now owns 3,715 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $583,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Alliance grew its holdings in Dover by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 5,052 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $746,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its holdings in Dover by 8.1% during the 3rd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,225 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $171,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. 83.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Dover alerts:

Insider Activity at Dover

In related news, VP Anthony K. Kosinski sold 664 shares of Dover stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.64, for a total value of $94,048.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 5,333 shares in the company, valued at $755,366.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, VP Anthony K. Kosinski sold 664 shares of Dover stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.64, for a total transaction of $94,048.96. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 5,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $755,366.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Brad M. Cerepak sold 14,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.00, for a total transaction of $1,988,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 35,938 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,103,196. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Dover from $140.00 to $167.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of Dover from $165.00 to $162.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. StockNews.com raised shares of Dover from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Dover from $171.00 to $162.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on Dover from $167.00 to $173.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 11th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $163.92.

View Our Latest Analysis on DOV

Dover Price Performance

Shares of DOV stock traded up $0.36 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $148.82. The company had a trading volume of 329,624 shares, compared to its average volume of 741,874. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.58. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $146.17 and a 200-day moving average of $142.92. The company has a market capitalization of $20.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.50, a PEG ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.32. Dover Co. has a 12-month low of $127.25 and a 12-month high of $160.66.

Dover (NYSE:DOV – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The industrial products company reported $2.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.33 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $2.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.23 billion. Dover had a net margin of 12.09% and a return on equity of 26.23%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.26 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Dover Co. will post 8.8 earnings per share for the current year.

Dover Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 30th were issued a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.37%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 29th. Dover’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.02%.

Dover Profile

(Free Report)

Dover Corporation provides equipment and components, consumable supplies, aftermarket parts, software and digital solutions, and support services worldwide. The company's Engineered Products segment provides various equipment, component, software, solution, and services that are used in aftermarket vehicle service, solid waste handling, industrial automation, aerospace and defense, industrial winch and hoist, and fluid dispensing end-market.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DOV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Dover Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dover and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.