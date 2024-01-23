ORG Partners LLC Grows Position in Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCN)

ORG Partners LLC raised its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCN – Free Report) by 7.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,784 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,577 shares during the period. ORG Partners LLC’s holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF were worth $484,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $92,753,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF by 12.3% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,016,063 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,237,000 after buying an additional 548,774 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF by 3,376.2% in the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 531,719 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,155,000 after purchasing an additional 516,423 shares during the period. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $9,987,000. Finally, Mariner LLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF by 215.8% during the 4th quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 656,259 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,768,000 after purchasing an additional 448,462 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF Price Performance

NASDAQ:BSCN remained flat at $21.19 during trading hours on Tuesday. The company had a trading volume of 161 shares, compared to its average volume of 702,239. The business’s 50 day moving average is $21.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.22. Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $20.94 and a twelve month high of $21.31.

Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend

About Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 19th. Investors of record on Monday, December 18th were paid a dividend of $0.0851 per share. This is a boost from Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.06. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 15th. This represents a $1.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.82%.

The Invesco Bulletshares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of investment-grade corporate bonds with effective maturities in 2023. The fund will unwind in December 2023 and return all capital to investors.

