ORG Partners LLC Increases Stake in Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH)

ORG Partners LLC lifted its stake in Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH – Free Report) by 8,000.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,240 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,200 shares during the quarter. ORG Partners LLC’s holdings in Amphenol were worth $272,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its holdings in Amphenol by 87,837.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 88,111,001 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $7,485,030,000 after buying an additional 88,010,804 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Amphenol by 95,441.5% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 13,868,807 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,055,971,000 after purchasing an additional 13,854,291 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Amphenol during the 4th quarter worth approximately $653,884,000. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Amphenol by 44.1% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,811,475 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $823,186,000 after purchasing an additional 3,310,939 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Amphenol by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 48,104,261 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $4,086,457,000 after purchasing an additional 2,752,517 shares during the period. 93.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Amphenol

In other news, Director Robert Livingston acquired 11,839 shares of Amphenol stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 8th. The stock was bought at an average price of $84.81 per share, for a total transaction of $1,004,065.59. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 59,120 shares in the company, valued at $5,013,967.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, VP David M. Silverman sold 75,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.51, for a total transaction of $6,713,250.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 7,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $626,570. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert Livingston acquired 11,839 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 8th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $84.81 per share, for a total transaction of $1,004,065.59. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 59,120 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,013,967.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 2.22% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently commented on APH. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of Amphenol in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $93.00 price objective on the stock. Truist Financial raised their price objective on Amphenol from $97.00 to $109.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 15th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Amphenol in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Citigroup started coverage on shares of Amphenol in a report on Friday, January 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $117.00 price objective on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $98.38.

Amphenol Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of Amphenol stock traded down $0.59 on Tuesday, reaching $97.38. 658,989 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,241,644. Amphenol Co. has a 1-year low of $72.00 and a 1-year high of $99.93. The company has a market cap of $58.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 2.33 and a quick ratio of 1.61. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $94.73 and its 200-day moving average price is $88.40.

Amphenol (NYSE:APH – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The electronics maker reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $3.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.10 billion. Amphenol had a return on equity of 24.57% and a net margin of 15.41%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.80 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Amphenol Co. will post 2.96 EPS for the current year.

Amphenol Company Profile

Amphenol Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, primarily designs, manufactures, and markets electrical, electronic, and fiber optic connectors in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Harsh Environment Solutions, Communications Solutions, and Interconnect and Sensor Systems.

