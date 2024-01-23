ORG Partners LLC Increases Stock Position in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD)

ORG Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD – Free Report) by 8.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,992 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 224 shares during the period. ORG Partners LLC’s holdings in Prologis were worth $336,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in PLD. RB Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Prologis by 14.7% during the first quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 3,004 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $485,000 after purchasing an additional 385 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL raised its position in shares of Prologis by 5.3% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 21,612 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,490,000 after buying an additional 1,092 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Prologis by 87.7% in the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,382 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $546,000 after buying an additional 1,580 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Prologis by 41.8% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 241,219 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $38,952,000 after buying an additional 71,112 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. raised its position in shares of Prologis by 38.8% in the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 2,078 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $336,000 after buying an additional 581 shares during the last quarter. 90.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Prologis alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

PLD has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of Prologis from $145.00 to $130.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. Scotiabank lifted their price target on shares of Prologis from $134.00 to $143.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 15th. TheStreet cut shares of Prologis from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, October 20th. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $130.00 price objective on shares of Prologis in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Prologis from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $139.60.

Insider Buying and Selling at Prologis

In related news, Director James B. Connor sold 103,331 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.20, for a total transaction of $13,763,689.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 21,419 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,853,010.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Prologis Stock Performance

Shares of Prologis stock traded down $0.18 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $128.56. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 989,138 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,977,538. The company has a current ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The firm has a market cap of $118.79 billion, a PE ratio of 39.13, a P/E/G ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $124.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $119.37. Prologis, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $96.64 and a fifty-two week high of $137.52.

Prologis (NYSE:PLD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 17th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.26 by ($0.58). Prologis had a net margin of 38.13% and a return on equity of 5.29%. The firm had revenue of $1.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.85 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.24 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Prologis, Inc. will post 5.49 EPS for the current year.

Prologis Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 18th were issued a $0.87 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 15th. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.71%. Prologis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 105.78%.

About Prologis

(Free Report)

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. At September 30, 2023, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 1.2 billion square feet (114 million square meters) in 19 countries.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Prologis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prologis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.